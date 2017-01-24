US Senate Committee Approves Ben Carson as Housing Department Nominee

© AFP 2016/ JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Pelosi Slams Carson as 'Disturbingly Unqualified' Pick as US Housing Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Retired neurosurgeon Carson was criticized by a number of politicians, including House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, because of being a " disconcerting and disturbingly unqualified choice to lead a department as complex and consequential as Housing and Urban Development."

"Now that his [Carson’s] nomination has been voted favorably out of the Committee, it is my hope that the full senate will follow suit in a timely manner," Crapo stated.

Carson ran against Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination but endorsed the eventual nominee shortly after suspending his own campaign.