20:49 GMT +324 January 2017
    Keystone XL oil pipeline

    Trump Signs Orders on Reviving Keystone XL, Dakota Pipelines' Construction

    US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to revive the construction of Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

     

    When signing the executive order on the Keystone pipeline construction, Trump said that "we are going to renegotiate some of the terms and, if they like, we'll see if we can get that pipeline built."

    "And if they like we will see if we can get that pipeline built — a lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs, great construction jobs," Trump said.

    Moreover, Trump's orders urge to use US steel for pipelines built in the country. Trump said that the United States "will put a lot of steelworkers back to work."

    "I am very insistent that if we are going to build pipelines in the United States, the pipes should be built in the United States," Trump said.

    Last May, Trump announced in a speech in North Dakota he would approve the Keystone XL pipeline, but would seek percentage from the profits.

    The proposed 1,179-mile Keystone XL pipeline would link the oil sands region in the Canadian province of Alberta to the US state of Nebraska, and all the way to the oil refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

    In February 2015, President Barack Obama vetoed a bill to allow the construction of the pipeline.

    When commenting on the construction of the constroversial Dakota Access Pipeline, Trump said that it will be "subject to terms and conditions negotiated by us."

    The Dakota Access Pipeline is intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois. Last month, the US Army Corps of Engineers decided to halt final-stage construction of the pipeline because of environmental concerns.

    The project has sparked protests with violent clashes involving local law enforcement officials, who have used dogs, water cannons, tear gas and physical violence in unsuccessful attempts to end the standoff.

