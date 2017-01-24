Register
17:48 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Royal python at Marwell Zoo

    Two Indian Snake Catchers to Solve Florida's Python Problem

    © Flickr/ William Warby
    US
    Get short URL
    0 26 0 0

    Florida has tried everything from radio tagged "Judas" snakes, trained dogs and hunters from around the world to get rid of Everglades of Burmese pythons. It has now dialed India's famed snake catcher duo which has already eliminated 14 pythons in little over a week.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Two Indians are currently on a mission to eliminate thousands of Burmese pythons that have invaded the tropical wetlands in southern Florida, US. The duo was roped in the mission by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) after hundreds of snake catchers from all over the world who participated in last year's "Florida Python Challenge" could eliminate only 106 pythons.

    Snake in Toilet
    YouTube/ ViralHog
    Snakes in the Toilet No Big Deal in Thailand

    Masi Sadaiyan and Vadivel Gopal, from India's famed snake catcher tribe "Irula", reached Florida in early January. Since then they have netted 14 pythons including a 16-feet monster female holed up in the ruins of the old Nike missile base on Key Largo, according to the Miami Herald. The middle-aged duo, along with a group of biologists, travel to the Everglades daily, armed with just iron rods which they use to punch through thick bushes and limestone rocks.

    Their mysterious techniques have left researchers astounded. Since the cryptically patterned snakes easily disappear into marshes that are nearly impossible to search, the Indian duo strategically mark out areas where they can be easily caught by recognizing the alarm cry of prey species to confirm occupancy.

    Brown Snake Plays Defense
    YouTube/ ViralHog
    Huge Venomous Snake Fiercely Defends Itself

    Then they move stealthily towards boulders and high grasses that line the levees to look out for snake skin for signs of their presence. Once they spot the python, they stop and squat for a quick prayer before going for the kill. The duo is expert at determining the python's sex, approximate size and even how long ago it was in the area.

    Some figures suggest there are anywhere between 30,000 and 100,000 Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades. Other than unbalancing the tropical forests' eco-system by feeding on mammals, the extremely large and fearsome species also pose a threat to the local population of nearby states.

    While it is deemed impossible to completely wipe out the species from the area, biologists believe they could be quarantined. The snakes that are now loose in the Everglades were once pets. When they became too large to care for they were released in the wilds and since then, their population has registered an alarming growth.

    Back home in India, the Irula tribe is credited for revolutionizing the treatment for snake bites. The skills of snake catchers, passed from generation to generation of the Irula tribe, are crucial for the production of anti-venom in India which has the world's highest number of deaths from snake bites. They mainly catch the "Big Four" venomous snakes: cobra, krait, Russell's viper and saw-scaled viper for venom extraction. They catch snakes and harvest their venom before returning them to nature.

    Tags:
    python, India, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok