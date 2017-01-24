Trump Asks FBI Director Comey to Keep Position

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has asked FBI Director James Comey to remain in his position in the new administration, media reported on Tuesday.
Comey told FBI agents from around the country that he was asked to remain as the agency’s director, The New York Times reported, citing sources.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Comey, now go after her! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is cunning as a hell. He offered Comey to keep his position in the future as well. Trump realised that Comey is spineless vermin who will serve new master as never before anyone as he is happy to keep this position. From now on Trump has FBI in his pocket and Comney will in favour be prepared to do somersault for Trump. So far he was just jumping for Hillary Clinton but now he will do his utmost to please Trump and beside all for Trump is more important FBI than CIA as in USA at home FBI is the boss above all bosses.
Austrian School
slimyfox