'Troubling Signal': McCain Slams Trump's Decision to Withdraw From TPP

© AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin Bernie Sanders Supports Trump’s Move to Scrap TPP

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Trump signed an executive order pulling out of the 12-country trade deal.

"It will create an opening for China to rewrite the economic rules of the road at the expense of American workers," McCain stated.

"And it will send a troubling signal of American disengagement in the Asia-Pacific region at a time we can least afford it."

The TPP was signed in February 2016 but has remained unratified by the United States and most other signatories. The future of the deal is now uncertain as it was driven largely by US efforts.