'Troubling Signal': McCain Slams Trump's Decision to Withdraw From TPP

"It will create an opening for China to rewrite the economic rules of the road at the expense of American workers," McCain stated.
"And it will send a troubling signal of American disengagement in the Asia-Pacific region at a time we can least afford it."
The TPP was signed in February 2016 but has remained unratified by the United States and most other signatories. The future of the deal is now uncertain as it was driven largely by US efforts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete McCain is and old fool and totally corrupt. The old "fossil" is soon finished anyway and sooner than he thinks if he continuous on his present path. He just makes himself a laughingstock of the US politicians. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nobody wants McCain as POTUS. That makes him an expert? He knows more than Trump? Then why isn't McCain POTUS?
Robert Klimenko
jas