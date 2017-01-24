US Senator Cardin Hopes Congress to Consider New Anti-Russia Bill

"We’re working with the leadership to see whether we can get consideration of such legislation — I’m working with Senator Schumer very closely, and also working with Senator McCain and Senator Graham," Cardin said.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced earlier that he and a group of senators will take steps to block Trump from being able to weaken sanctions.
"There is bipartisan support to have Congress involved before sanction relief could be granted, I think that is an important point and I’m working on it with Republicans," Cardin, who introduced a number of anti-Russia sanctions, said.
Trump has promised improvements in the US-Russian relationship during his presidential campaign.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete For such a bill to be passed it would be unconstitutional as Trumps political election speeches clearly laid out his plans to be friends with all nations and ban sanctions as such his election was the voters mandate for congress to honour Trumps manifesto to fail in doing so would constitute treason and should be treated as such in particular Cardin,McCain and Graham have already committed treasonous acts if they continue down this path they will land behind bars for the rest of there days. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Obviously why the media during the election would not play/write his speeches in there papers and TV stations and why it was so important for Trump to clearly project his promises at his inauguration to ensure congress is committed to delivering on the peoples mandate which is the cornerstone of democracy. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete hopefully rf will reciprocate
ivanwa88
ivanwa88
For congress to fail in this democratic duty would be no less than treason and the permanent destruction of so called western democracy.
ViTran