US Senator Cardin Hopes Congress to Consider New Anti-Russia Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States Congress leadership should give consideration to the bill blocking US President Donald Trump from lifting anti-Russia sanctions, US Senator Ben Cardin told Sputnik.

"We’re working with the leadership to see whether we can get consideration of such legislation — I’m working with Senator Schumer very closely, and also working with Senator McCain and Senator Graham," Cardin said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced earlier that he and a group of senators will take steps to block Trump from being able to weaken sanctions.

"There is bipartisan support to have Congress involved before sanction relief could be granted, I think that is an important point and I’m working on it with Republicans," Cardin, who introduced a number of anti-Russia sanctions, said.

Trump has promised improvements in the US-Russian relationship during his presidential campaign.

