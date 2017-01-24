Register
    Efforts by Congressional opponents of US President Barack Obama's Cuba policy will likely be unsuccessful: experts

    US Senator Cardin Hopes Congress to Consider New Anti-Russia Bill

    The US Congress leadership should consider the bill blocking US from lifting anti-Russia sanctions, US Senator Ben Cardin told Sputnik.

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2016/ MOLLY RILEY
    US Intelligence Finds No Evidence of Trump's Administration Ties to Russia
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States Congress leadership should give consideration to the bill blocking US President Donald Trump from lifting anti-Russia sanctions, US Senator Ben Cardin told Sputnik.

    "We’re working with the leadership to see whether we can get consideration of such legislation — I’m working with Senator Schumer very closely, and also working with Senator McCain and Senator Graham," Cardin said.

    Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced earlier that he and a group of senators will take steps to block Trump from being able to weaken sanctions.

    "There is bipartisan support to have Congress involved before sanction relief could be granted, I think that is an important point and I’m working on it with Republicans," Cardin, who introduced a number of anti-Russia sanctions, said.

    Trump has promised improvements in the US-Russian relationship during his presidential campaign.

      ivanwa88
      For such a bill to be passed it would be unconstitutional as Trumps political election speeches clearly laid out his plans to be friends with all nations and ban sanctions as such his election was the voters mandate for congress to honour Trumps manifesto to fail in doing so would constitute treason and should be treated as such in particular Cardin,McCain and Graham have already committed treasonous acts if they continue down this path they will land behind bars for the rest of there days.
      ivanwa88
      Obviously why the media during the election would not play/write his speeches in there papers and TV stations and why it was so important for Trump to clearly project his promises at his inauguration to ensure congress is committed to delivering on the peoples mandate which is the cornerstone of democracy.

      For congress to fail in this democratic duty would be no less than treason and the permanent destruction of so called western democracy.
      ViTran
      hopefully rf will reciprocate
