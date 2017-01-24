US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Confirms Tillerson as Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved former Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson to be confirmed by the full Senate as the next secretary of state by a vote of 11 to 10.
The vote on Monday divided on clear party lines with Republicans on the committee supporting Tillerson and Democrats voting against him.
The stage has now been set. It's time to get to work.

And as long as they don't do something crazy like put John Bolton in any position of power.
2007harleydavidsonsg
jasin reply to2007harleydavidsonsg(Show commentHide comment)