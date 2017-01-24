Register
02:37 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Microsoft will help researchers study AI- on Minecraft

    Department of Justice and Microsoft Battle in Court Over User Privacy

    © Flickr/ Mike Mozart
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10702

    Arguments in a Seattle federal court began on Monday, on whether the government should stop Microsoft from alerting their users when a government agency requests their personal information.

    Hawaii, US
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Cost of Privacy: Facebook Founder Zuckerberg Filing Lawsuits in Hawaii
    In the case of Microsoft v. Department of Justice, the tech giant will continue their effort to fight against “overly broad” government surveillance.

    “Microsoft has said that it received more than 5,000 federal demands for customer information or data between September 2014 and March 2016. Nearly half of those demands were accompanied by gag orders preventing Microsoft from notifying the affected customers that the government had requested their information. The majority of those gag orders contained no time limit,” the ACLU said in a statement.

    Microsoft claims that when they are served demands for user data, the demands are often accompanied by gag-orders with no expiration date. The company believes that the gag-orders violate the First and Fourth Amendments.

    “Before the digital age, individuals and businesses stored their most sensitive correspondence and other documents in file cabinets and desk drawers. As computers became prevalent, users moved their materials to local computers and on-premises servers, which continued to remain within the user’s physical possession and control. In both eras, the government had to give notice when it sought private information and communications, except in the rarest of circumstances,” Microsoft pointed out in court documents.

    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ LEON NEAL
    As Apple Battles FBI Over Privacy, Amazon Quietly Drops Encryption Feature

    The company argued that individuals and businesses keep documents on remote servers owned by third parties, such as in the cloud, so that they can access correspondence and documents from any device.

    “The transition to the cloud does not alter the fundamental constitutional requirement that the government must—with few exceptions—give notice when it searches and seizes the private information or communications of individuals or businesses,” the company stated.

    The DOJ argued that Microsoft is not suffering any “concrete injury” by not being able to disclose to their users when the government has requested their personal data, Ars Technica reported. The DoJ also argues that, under current law, the company cannot file a Fourth Amendment claim on behalf of others.

    A big aspect of this case will depend on whether Microsoft will be allowed to argue for the constitutional rights of their customers.

    Related:

    Microsoft Workers Sue Over PTSD Caused by Porn - Lawsuit
    Microsoft: We ‘Went Too Far’ with ‘Painful’ Windows 10 Updates
    Pentagon Awards Microsoft $927Mln Contract for Enterprise Technical Services
    Not 'Zo' Racist: Microsoft Releases New Cleaner Talking ChatBot
    Twitter, FB, Microsoft, YouTube to Create Database to Curb Online Extremism
    Tags:
    Gag-Orders, Lawsuit, Privacy, Constitution, Department of Justice, ACLU, Microsoft
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok