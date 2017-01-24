Register
01:07 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    California Storm

    Floods and 34-Foot Waves Hit California, Tornadoes in South (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9310

    Both the east and west coasts of the United States saw extreme weather events over the weekend, as widespread storms and floods occurred in California, as well as tornadoes in the South. At least 23 deaths have been reported.

    Thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, and flooding all resulted from a winter storm that struck Southern California. At least four people were killed.

    ​The National Weather Service warned California residents to be ready for the biggest storm in years. Rain and strong waves have claimed the lives of three people in San Diego and and Los Angeles Counties, while firefighters launched rescues for those trapped by surging waters. A falling oak killed a woman in Mendocino County.

    ​Winds in excess of 60 mph were reported just above Los Angeles in nearby Santa Barbara County. In Orange County, roads were flooded and trees were toppled by heavy rain. Sunday rainfall in Long Beach and Los Angeles broke single-day records.

    ​The Northern California coast recorded monstrous waves, the tallest of which was an astonishing 34.12 feet. The previous record for Monterey Bay, the location of the giant waves, was 32.8 feet.

    ​"This was easily the biggest day [for surfing] I've ever seen," said local man Don Dianda to SFGate. "The beach was completely gone & the ocean surge generated by large sets forced me to retreat 100 yards up the trail."

    ​Suzanne Sims with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that the powerful waves were created from a large Pacific storm pushing strong winds toward the coast. The waves were so strong that the SS Palo Alto, a hundred-year-old concrete ship converted into a marine life habitat and tourist attraction, had its stern torn off.

    ​Across the country, similar dangers played out as storms and tornadoes tore through Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina. There are reports of 19 deaths, with 15 in Georgia alone. A pair of tornadoes were the culprits, shattering windows and battering homes. 

    ​Jenny Bullard, a woman from Cook County, Georgia, told AP that the tornadoes collapsed her house into itself. Willard was not injured, nor were her parents, but her father was briefly buried under debris. Their home, as well as a shed filled with farming equipment and two grain silos, were destroyed.

    "It's a horrible tragedy. But all this stuff can be replaced," she said. "We can't replace each other. We're extremely lucky. My dad is lucky to be alive."

    Related:

    Timber! California Storm Brings Down Famous Redwood ‘Tunnel Tree’ (PHOTOS)
    Winter Storm Causes Panic Across the American South (PHOTOS)
    'Big One' Coming? Small Quakes Pepper Southern California
    North California Hit by Powerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake
    Tornado in US State of Alabama Claims 3 Lives, Injures Dozens
    Tags:
    natural disaster, tornado, storm, waves, Flood, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok