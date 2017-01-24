Ford Chairman: Trump Tells US CEOs Tax, Regulations Cuts Coming Soon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump told US corporate executives at a White House meeting that he remains committed to slashing taxes and regulations and negotiated better trade deals, Ford Motor Company chairman Mark Fields told reporters on Monday.

"I come out [of the meeting] with a lot of confidence that the president is very, very serious in making sure the United States economy is going to be strong and have policies — tax, regulatory or trade — to drive that," Fields said as quoted by The Hill.

Earlier in the day, Fields and the CEOs of other major US companies met with Trump at his invitation to talk about how to improve the US economy and the outlook for their corporations.

Fields described the discussion as very positive and predicted Trump's policies would encourage business executives as they make future investment decisions.

Also on Monday, Trump signed executive orders that impose a freeze on federal hiring; a cut on funding of US non-governmental organizations that provide abortions abroad; and initiated US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement.