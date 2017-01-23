Register
23 January 2017
    US Senate

    Wave of Demonstrations Against Trump Cabinet Expected on Tuesday

    W.Scott
    US
    Hoping to ride the coattails of the massive Women’s March on Washington, a liberal organization is riding the momentum for a wave of demonstrations against the cabinet appointees of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

    There are over 100 “Stop Trump’s #SwampCabinet” events planned by the billionaire global financier George Soros-funded group MoveOn.org.

    “Republicans are trying push through some of the most problematic, troubling nominees ever. He must be stopped,” MoveOn wrote in their protest announcement. “That’s why, on Tuesday, January 24th, MoveOn members are joining with Working Families Party, People's Action, and other allies across the country to rally Democratic and Republican senators with a clear message: ‘Stop the #SwampCabinet.’”

    The rallies will be taking place at local district Senator offices, urging a delay in confirmation or cancellation of Trump’s cabinet choices. The three cabinet appointees that the organization is most vociferously protesting are philanthropist Betsy DeVos, for Secretary of Education; Georgia Representative Tom Price, for Secretary of Health and Human Services; and Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General.

    “Ever wonder what you would have done during the civil rights movement? Or anti-war protests? We're in a historic struggle right now for the future of this country, and we need to demand our Senators stand with us,” the hosts of the protest at Maryland Senator Ben Cardin’s office wrote.

    It is highly unlikely that President Trump’s cabinet nominees will be blocked, as three years ago the Democrats forced through controversial new rules, called the “nuclear option,” allowing all presidential appointments to the executive or judiciary branches (with an exception for Supreme Court Justices), to be conformed by a simple majority.

    In order for any of Trump’s appointees to be turned down, it would require Republicans to vote against them, which currently appears to be a lost cause for Democrats.

