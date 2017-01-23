US President Trump Resigns From Trump Organization

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has resigned from his post in the Trump Organization, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Monday.
"He [Trump] has resigned from the company as he said he would before he took office," Spicer told reporters.
It would be great if Trump would stop listening to the US Media organizations so much, and try to be his own man a little more. Trump needs to put pressure on the Corporate Owners of these Media Organizations, and get them to report more factually about Trump. Like making new anti-trust laws to break up this current media monopoly, so all of this collusion is impossible going forward.
Trump has 4 years to systematically disempower all the politicized money flows causing these problems in the country.