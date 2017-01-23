Positive Reactions of US Adults to Trump Inauguration Outweigh Negative - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump’s final pre-inauguration favorability rating of 40 percent was lower than that of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush prior to their second inaugurations, the release explained.

"The more positive than negative reaction to Trump's inauguration, based on a measure of how hopeful it made Americans about the next four years, is notable given that the public held Trump in much lower esteem than prior presidents-elect," a press release accompanying the poll stated.

As with most polls, results reflected partisan divisions in US politics, with the vast majority, 87 percent, of Republicans, who watched or saw media coverage of Trump’s inauguration speech, reacting positively.

In comparison, 46 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters gave the speech a negative review, the survey noted.

Over the weekend, Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer criticized US media for characterizing crowds at Trump’s swearing in as smaller than those for Obama, based on aerial photographs.

The Gallup poll added perspective to the debate by comparing television viewership, noting that 46 percent reported watching the 2017 inaugural ceremonies as they happened, fewer than the 60 percent who did so for Obama's first inauguration in 2009.

However, the percentage watching Trump's ceremonies exceeded those for the second inaugurations of both Bush and Obama the poll revealed.