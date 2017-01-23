Trump's Businesses Worldwide Under Increased Risk of Terror Attacks - Think Tank

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Security concerns over Trump employees and facilities around the world are causing increasing pressure on law enforcement and intelligence agencies to protect them.

"They [terrorist groups] may kidnap a Trump worker and not even want to negotiate," aiming for publicity instead, Clarke stated as quoted by a British online newspaper The Independent.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump vowed to fight Islamic terrorism and destroy Daesh.

The Trump Organization has 515 companies with 264 of them carrying Trump's name, while another 54 include his initials.