22:05 GMT +323 January 2017
    An Obamacare logo.

    First US Healthcare Bill of Trump Presidency Allows States to Keep Obamacare

    The first piece of health reform legislation introduced in the US Congress since Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump would give individual US states a choice – keep Obamacare or provide alternate coverage while receiving the same subsidies from the federal government, Senators Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins told reporters on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Collins explained that most states would probably choose a default option by providing a standard plan with a high deductible, basic pharmaceutical coverage and preventive care such as free childhood vaccinations.

    “Ours is, I believe, the only bill that has the unique combination of allowing states to choose to keep the Affordable Care Act [Obamacare] if it is working for their residents,” Collins stated.

    The plan would be financed largely through health savings accounts, with US government tax credits providing some of the money.

    Cassidy, a physician at a hospital for low income residents in his home state of Louisiana before entering politics, outlined several features of the legislation, including a funding mechanism, automatic enrollment of senior citizens in Medicare, catastrophic coverage and a requirement that health care providers tell patients up front the price of procedures being performed.

    The Cassidy-Collins legislation will compete with multiple reform bills under consideration, as well as proposals being drafted by the Trump administration.

    One of Trump’s first acts as president was to sign an executive order requiring Obamacare executive order calling for allowing insurance companies to compete across state lines in an open market. It also offers all 50 US states more flexibility and control to create a more free and open healthcare market.

    Average Obamacare insurance rates increased by 22 percent last year, the New York Times reported in November, while many healthcare providers exited the market.

    The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report last week that some 18 million Americans could lose health insurance coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

