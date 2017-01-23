US Senator Sanders Backs Trump on Pulling Out of TTP Trade Deal

© AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm 'Great Thing What We Just Did': Trump Signs Executive Order on US Withdrawal From TPP Trade Deal

Sanders rejoiced that the deal is “dead and gone.”

The 12-nation Asia-Pacific trade deal was ended on Monday, after Trump signed an executive order to end US involvement in the deal. Instead, Trump will be working on bilateral trade deals.

"Now is the time to develop a new trade policy that helps working families, not just multinational corporations," Sanders said in a statement. "If President Trump is serious about a new policy to help American workers then I would be delighted to work with him.”

President Barack Obama initiated the secretive trade deal, which was exposed by WikiLeaks, and made it’s passing a priority during his second term.

"For the past 30 years, we have had a series of trade deals… which have cost us millions of decent-paying jobs and caused a 'race to the bottom' which has lowered wages for American workers," according to Sanders’ statement.

During the Democratic National Convention, thousands of Sanders supporters held up signs saying no to the TPP, a stance which Clinton’s team refused to include on the Democratic Party Platform.