23 January 2017
    Senator Bernie Sanders looks on after the Vermont delegation cast their votes during roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016

    US Senator Sanders Backs Trump on Pulling Out of TTP Trade Deal

    © AFP 2016/
    Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is praising President Donald Trump for scrapping the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an issue that was at the core of both of their presidential campaigns. The Vermont Senator also promised to work with Trump when it comes to trade.

    Delegates show their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Parternership Agreement (TPP) during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    'Great Thing What We Just Did': Trump Signs Executive Order on US Withdrawal From TPP Trade Deal
    Sanders rejoiced that the deal is “dead and gone.”

    The 12-nation Asia-Pacific trade deal was ended on Monday, after Trump signed an executive order to end US involvement in the deal. Instead, Trump will be working on bilateral trade deals.

    "Now is the time to develop a new trade policy that helps working families, not just multinational corporations," Sanders said in a statement. "If President Trump is serious about a new policy to help American workers then I would be delighted to work with him.”

    President Barack Obama initiated the secretive trade deal, which was exposed by WikiLeaks, and made it’s passing a priority during his second term.

    "For the past 30 years, we have had a series of trade deals… which have cost us millions of decent-paying jobs and caused a 'race to the bottom' which has lowered wages for American workers," according to Sanders’ statement.

    During the Democratic National Convention, thousands of Sanders supporters held up signs saying no to the TPP, a stance which Clinton’s team refused to include on the Democratic Party Platform.

    Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, United States
