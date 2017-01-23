US Legal Watchdog Sues Trump for Violating Constitution - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a US legal watchdog group, has filed a lawsuit in a New York court on Monday against President Donald Trump alleging that his businesses create conflicts of interest and violate the US constitution.

"Now that he [Trump] has been sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States, those business interests are creating countless conflicts of interest, as well as unprecedented influence by foreign governments, and have resulted and will further result in numerous violations of Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the United States Constitution, the "Foreign Emoluments Clause," the documents stated.

The legal watchdog alleged in the lawsuit that Trump’s company has plans to build hotels in China, which will require obtaining "benefits" from the Chinese government.

In addition, the company has projects in India, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkey and Russia, among other countries, the lawsuit said.

Earlier in January, Trump’s attorney Sheri Dillon said he would relinquish control of the Trump organization to his sons by Inauguration Day on January 20. Dillon noted that the president would know about the Trump Organization’s deals only if he sees it in the news.