Trump to Release Tax Returns After US Tax Agency Audit Complete - Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump will release his tax returns once the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) completes an audit, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said in a twitter message on Monday.

"On taxes, answers (and repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS [President of the United States] is under audit and will not release until that is complete," Conway's message stated.

However, on Sunday, Conway stated in an interview that Trump has no plans to ever release his tax returns.

Conway said in an interview with ABC News that Americans do not care about Trump's taxes, and are more concerned with their own.

Trump was the first presidential nominee from either major US political party in nearly 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns during the campaign.

However, Trump has repeatedly stated he had providing more than 100 pages of required financial and tax information when registering for the 2016 presidential race.

