Trump to Cut Business Regulations by 75%, Taxes to 15-20%

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump announced in a Twitter message that he will focus on job creation and national security during his first week in office.

Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 января 2017 г.

"We are going to be cutting taxes massively for both the middle class and for companies. We are trying to get it down to anywhere from 15 to 20 percent and it is now probably 35 percent, but it is probably more, 38 percent than it is 35," Trump said in a meeting with business executives.

The US president noted that he also intends to cut business regulations "massively," by 75 percent.