Trump Reveals Priorities During First Week in Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During his first day in office, Trump visited CIA headquaters in Langley.
"Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America," Trump said in a Twitter message.
Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs & national security. Top executives coming in at 9 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America. —DJT— President Trump (@POTUS) 23 января 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Shoot! I did not see my name of the list as a "MUST CALL!!" Okay then, I am going back to bed.
marcanhalt