17:39 GMT +323 January 2017
    Donald Trump

    Signatures on Petition Urging Trump to Release Tax Records 2.5 Times Exceed Goal

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    312113

    Petition demanding from US President Donald Trump to release his tax records has gathered 250,000 signatures, more than twice the number of signatures it needed to be reviewed by the White House, just two days after it was published.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The petition, published on the White House petitions website We The People on the inauguration day, January 20, had gathered 100,000 signatures needed to get reviewed by the White House, in less than 24 hours.

    At the moment, the number of signatures stands at 253,115.

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    WikiLeaks Prompts Hackers to Leak Trump's Tax Returns
    The petition demands immediate release of Trump’s full tax returns, underlining that the documents can "reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution".

    During his presidential campaign, Trump refused to reveal information on taxes, triggering speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes. Trump said that his tax revenues were being checked by the US Internal Revenue Service, therefore it was too early to reveal the data.

    Among other petitions for Trump are petitions to leave business (40,000 signatures) and to resign (400,000 signatures).

      deshepherdishere
      Everyone tries to minimise tax so why the hypocricy?
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      A lot of nosy people wanting to know how the elite live. They would never be satisfied with the results and all it would do is give them more reason to be distracted, or be a ball and chain to progress. Thankfully, it is a petition to the WH and not some nosy subcommittee. iIt was a nice exercise in mass futility.
