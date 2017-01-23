Signatures on Petition Urging Trump to Release Tax Records 2.5 Times Exceed Goal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The petition, published on the White House petitions website We The People on the inauguration day, January 20, had gathered 100,000 signatures needed to get reviewed by the White House, in less than 24 hours.
At the moment, the number of signatures stands at 253,115.
During his presidential campaign, Trump refused to reveal information on taxes, triggering speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes. Trump said that his tax revenues were being checked by the US Internal Revenue Service, therefore it was too early to reveal the data.
Among other petitions for Trump are petitions to leave business (40,000 signatures) and to resign (400,000 signatures).
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Everyone tries to minimise tax so why the hypocricy? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete A lot of nosy people wanting to know how the elite live. They would never be satisfied with the results and all it would do is give them more reason to be distracted, or be a ball and chain to progress. Thankfully, it is a petition to the WH and not some nosy subcommittee. iIt was a nice exercise in mass futility.
deshepherdishere
marcanhalt