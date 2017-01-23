Signatures on Petition Urging Trump to Release Tax Records 2.5 Times Exceed Goal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The petition, published on the White House petitions website We The People on the inauguration day, January 20, had gathered 100,000 signatures needed to get reviewed by the White House, in less than 24 hours.

At the moment, the number of signatures stands at 253,115.

The petition demands immediate release of Trump’s full tax returns, underlining that the documents can "reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution".

During his presidential campaign, Trump refused to reveal information on taxes, triggering speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes. Trump said that his tax revenues were being checked by the US Internal Revenue Service, therefore it was too early to reveal the data.

Among other petitions for Trump are petitions to leave business (40,000 signatures) and to resign (400,000 signatures).