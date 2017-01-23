MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll, conducted on Friday just after Trump officially became the nation’s 45th president, this reaction is much less positive than at the time of former US President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, when 62 percent of the Gallup respondents said they were more hopeful about his upcoming presidency.

© REUTERS/ Rick Wilking President Obama greets President-elect Donald Trump as former president Bill Clinton, his wife Hillary, and former President George W Bush and his wife Laura look on at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017

© Sputnik/ Alexei Agaryshev US Ethics Watchdog to Sue Trump on Monday Over Receiving Foreign Payments

The poll said that the audience’s reaction was largely partisan with 78 percent of Republican respondents feeling more hopeful about how Trump would rule the country, as compared to only eight percent of Democrats or Democratic leaners.

For 19 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats, the inauguration made no difference.

According to the poll, 61 percent of Republicans or Republican leaners watched the inauguration events, while the Democratic viewing audience made up only 35 percent.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!