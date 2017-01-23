MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll, conducted on Friday just after Trump officially became the nation’s 45th president, this reaction is much less positive than at the time of former US President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, when 62 percent of the Gallup respondents said they were more hopeful about his upcoming presidency.
For 19 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats, the inauguration made no difference.
According to the poll, 61 percent of Republicans or Republican leaners watched the inauguration events, while the Democratic viewing audience made up only 35 percent.
