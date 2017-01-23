Trump Offers His Recipe to 'Make America Great Again' But Will It Work?

Trump has criticized the "establishment" for flourishing while blue collar workers were losing jobs as American business were outsourcing manufacturing or hiring foreign workers to cut costs.

"However, Trump wouldn't be Trump if he did not offer a recipe for tackling challenges" which the US faces, the analyst said. "He called it America First. This is what it boils down to: the United States will abandon excessive international commitments and multilateral free trade zones, which infringe upon the interests of Americans in favor of globalization."

© AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON NAFTA Negotiations to Begin Almost Immediately, Trump Tells Senior Team

In his speech, President Trump promised that his administration will make decisions benefiting American workers and "struggling families." He also said that the US has to protect itself from "the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs" by "rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor."

Mirzayan noted that some American companies operating overseas might be against Trump's policies, but they risk sparking public discontent. Some have already dropped plans to outsource production to Mexico. Earlier this year, Ford Motor Co abandoned a plan to build a car factory in San Luis Potosi after Trump called it an "absolute disgrace."

"When it comes to foreign policy, Trump has reiterated that he was determined to abandon the idea of changing regimes and forcing US values [on other nations] since this strategy has turned out to be too costly, inefficient and counterproductive, as evidenced by latest developments in the Middle East and in Washington's relations with Moscow," the analyst said.

Trump said that he will strive to cultivate friendship and goodwill in international relations, underscoring that his team understands that all countries have a right to put their national interests first. He further noted that instead of imposing America's lifestyle, the Trump team will "let it shine as an example for everyone to follow."

"Trump wants to turn a successful America into a role model for the rest of the world," Mirzayan concluded. "This is a very sound strategy, but it is hard to implement."

