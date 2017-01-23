US Ethics Watchdog to Sue Trump on Monday Over Receiving Foreign Payments

In December, Trump explained he planned to put all his business assets in a trust and hand control of his company to his two adult sons.
"Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is bringing a federal lawsuit to stop President Trump from violating the Constitution by illegally receiving payments from foreign governments. The lawsuit will be filed in the Southern District of New York when the court opens at 9 AM on Monday [05:00 p.m. Moscow time]," the statement published on Sunday said.
According to CREW, Trump is currently getting "cash and favors" from foreign governments, through guests and events at his hotels, leases in his buildings, and valuable real estate deals abroad.
"Trump does business with countries like China, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, and now that he is President, his company’s acceptance of any benefits from the governments of those countries violates the Constitution," the watchdog said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Another fake news report about trump. Trump has completely separated himself from his Trump organization. However with that said, it is lawful as a president or Vice President to make money through other business ventures while taking the office. The conflict of interests does not exist at all. So this watch dog is another paid Hillary supporter looking to undermine trumps presidency. Trump has a ton of legal advisors now so let the fake law suits happen !
Adrienne Adonis