23 January 2017
    President Donald Trump and his wife Melania during the inauguration in Washington.

    US Ethics Watchdog to Sue Trump on Monday Over Receiving Foreign Payments

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Agaryshev
    Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) will file a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump on Monday over allegedly receiving of foreign payments in violation of the country's constitution, the ethics watchdog said in a statement.

    In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, then-Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke
    US Spy Agencies Probe Trump's National Security Adviser's Ties to Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 11, tax attorney Sheri Dillon said all of Trump's business assets would be put in a trust prior to his inauguration on January 20.

    In December, Trump explained he planned to put all his business assets in a trust and hand control of his company to his two adult sons.

    "Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is bringing a federal lawsuit to stop President Trump from violating the Constitution by illegally receiving payments from foreign governments. The lawsuit will be filed in the Southern District of New York when the court opens at 9 AM on Monday [05:00 p.m. Moscow time]," the statement published on Sunday said.

    According to CREW, Trump is currently getting "cash and favors" from foreign governments, through guests and events at his hotels, leases in his buildings, and valuable real estate deals abroad.

    "Trump does business with countries like China, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, and now that he is President, his company’s acceptance of any benefits from the governments of those countries violates the Constitution," the watchdog said.

      Adrienne Adonis
      Another fake news report about trump. Trump has completely separated himself from his Trump organization. However with that said, it is lawful as a president or Vice President to make money through other business ventures while taking the office. The conflict of interests does not exist at all. So this watch dog is another paid Hillary supporter looking to undermine trumps presidency. Trump has a ton of legal advisors now so let the fake law suits happen !
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
