Trump Announces Allocation of Federal Support to States Hit by Tornadoes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to media reports, forceful tornadoes hit the southeastern coast of the United States, killing at least 15 people, while more storms to come. A state of emergency was reportedly declared in Georgia.

"The tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong and they [the states] suffered greatly. So we'll be helping out," Trump said Sunday at a meeting in the White House, as quoted by the SBS broadcaster.

