Trump Slams Protests Against Own Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US president Donald Trump criticized on Sunday protests against his inauguration pointing out the negative role of US celebrities in the protest movement.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 января 2017 г.

Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 января 2017 г.

Trump's inauguration took place on Friday, followed by worldwide protests.

