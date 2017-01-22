Register
07:01 GMT +322 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People march in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017

    Protests Over Trump’s Inauguration Continue Worldwide One Day After Inauguration

    © REUTERS/ Jason Redmond
    US
    Get short URL
    416623

    Protests that started on Friday have continued across multiple cities on Saturday worldwide following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

    Statue of Liberty - NYC
    © Flickr/ Ana Paula Hirama
    Trump's Speech: What Does the Future Have in Store for America?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump was sworn in on Capitol Hill as the forty-fifth president of the United States.

    Republican candidate Trump won the 2016 US election in November with a total of 304 Electoral College votes against 227 electoral votes secured by his rival, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. During the presidential campaign, Trump had sparked controversy both in the country and abroad with his comments on Muslims, women, and migration, including calls to build a wall with Mexico and temporarily ban Muslims from entering the United States. Therefore, mass protests over Trump’s inauguration had been anticipated.

    WOMEN'S PROTESTS

    Major protest against Trump called Women's March on Washington kicked off on Saturday in Washington, DC, as well in other cities across the world.

    Demonstrators arrive on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's march on January 21, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
    'Women's March' Against Trump in Washington (VIDEO)
    The march was supported by a number of famous figures, including Michael Moore, documentary filmmaker, Angela Davis, political activist and academic scholar, actress Scarlett Johansson and others. According to media reports, the protests were planned in Berlin, Paris, Vienna, Geneva, Melbourne, Tokyo and other cities.

    Georgian capital joined the Women's March on Washington, bringing tens of people to the main streets of Tbilisi with banners saying "Build Bridges Not Walls", "The Rise of the Woman = The Rise of the Nation" and "Woman Rights = Human Rights."

    THE UNITED STATES

    Gloria Steinem, center right, greets protesters at the barricades before speaking at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Organizers Estimate 500,000 at Women's March on Washington
    A major Women's march was held on Saturday in Washington, which comprised approximately the same or exceeding number of people, that attended the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States. The protest was carried out within the Women's March movement, however, it was also attended by men.

    On Friday, the demonstrations were held in New York, the protesters marched towards Trump Tower on Wall Street on the evening of Inauguration Day, causing major traffic delays and street closures. During the protest in the north-western city of Seattle a man was shot and remained in a critical condition. The protests took place around the largest city of the US state of Oregon, Portland and others.

    EUROPE

    About 200 protesters gathered at Prague's Wenceslas Square on Saturday. The demonstrators held banners saying that Trump represented "the rhetoric of hatred". According to one of the organizers, the protesters wanted to support such values as democracy, human rights, ecology, professional journalism and women’s equality, unlike the proposed policies of the new US president.

    Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Tim Ireland
    Women’s Marches In Solidarity With Washington DC Spread Globally
    In a number of Italian cities, hundreds of attended anti-Trump protesters gathered in front of the Rome’s Pantheon as part of the Women’s march, carrying banners such as "Trump — not my president" and "Bridges not walls."

    On Friday, the protests against the new US president were held in London, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Edinburgh and a number of other European cities.

    In London, more than 100,000 took part in Women's March on Saturday morning.

    "We will march, wherever we march, for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events. We unite and stand together for the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities," the organizers of the march in London said on their website.

    Protesters head towards the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Madonna Surprises Crowds at Women's March, Calls for 'Revolution of Love'
    The organizers later said on their Facebook that they "put the city of London on standstill, #makinghistory 100,000 strong."

    The activists marched through the center of the city, starting from the US embassy, and held a demonstration at Trafalgar Square. Most of the slogans at the march focused on criticizing the new US president.

    A few hundred marched in the center of Latvian capital of Riga, finishing the march at the Freedom Monument.

    According to Finnish Yle broadcaster, about 200 people took part in an anti-Trump demonstration in Helsinki.

    Ville Matti Niinisto, the chairperson of the Green League, Paavo Erkki Arhinmak, a Parliament member (The Left Alliance), another lawmaker Eva Biaudet (Swedish People's Party) and other public figures reportedly gave speeches.

    OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD

    A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish Trump, respect migrants during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    Demonstrators Protest Against Trump in Mexico City on Inauguration Day
    Hundreds of Mexican and US citizens took part in the protest march in Mexico City, where a fake "wall" was constructed in front of the US Embassy, in response to the proposed Trump's initiative concerning migrants from Mexico. Another demonstration was held in the city of Oaxaca and mainly attended by foreigners, primarily US nationals, according to the Informador news outlet.

    Anti-Trump protesters have also gathered in Australia, China and other countries.

    "Antarctica announces #womensmarch, expanding the movement to 7 continents!" the Women's March movement's global Twitter account said.

    One of the activists who participated in the demonstration in Antarctica, Linda Zunas, stressed on her Twitter that the march was not political but "pro-peace, pro-environment," and uploaded a number of pictures.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Chinese Editorial Speculates About 'Real War' With US After Trump Inauguration
    Keeping His Promises: Trump Hits the Floor Running on First Day in Charge
    CFR Gives Trump Advice, Not Realizing That the New World Order Has Passed Away
    Tags:
    Electoral College, inauguration, protest, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      These protests are so small in numbers it's not even worth talking about besides its staged events paid by the far left and Soros anyway. The bottom line is that freeloaders will always find something to complain about. So it's not worth the effort to even listen to them.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      This is just a bogus script made up by the leftists, that they are all chanting.
      They are not seeking solutions, but only want to disrupt and cause problems.
    • Reply
      jasin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, I would be sympathetic if they made any sense. But they're upset because they want everyone to be forced to live how they want. They've had 16 years of Clinton and Obama. I've NEVER had a POTUS I wanted until now. So my view is for them to stop immediately or be charged for attempting to overthrow the US government. Have a trial, find them all guilty, Sentence them to 15 years, so rational people can get on with lives and live in peace.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok