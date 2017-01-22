School Staff Detain Teenage Shooter Until Police Arrive

According to Champaign County Sheriff Matthew Melvin, a 17-year-old senior entered the school with a shotgun and critically wounded one student. The shooter reportedly planned to harm more people, but was promptly detained by school staff.

Police arrived at the scene five minutes after receiving the initial 911 call only to discover the shooter pinned down.

"As tragic as this situation is, we are very, very fortunate," prosecutor Kevin Talebi told media. "It could have been much worse. I'm very, very thankful that, as bad as it is, it didn't escalate to a much more tragic incident."

The sheriff praised staff members for their quick response.

Superintendent Kraig Hissong explained that his stuff have been trained to use the civilian active shooter response training program, A.L.I.C.E, adopted by many schools and other institutions in the country. The acronym stands for "Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate." The latest training the staff had was two years ago.

According to Hissong, the shooter had no significant disciplinary issues.

The family of the injured junior, who is being treated at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, asked for prayers for him and the shooter's family.

"We are certain they have been deeply hurt as well," they said in a statement.

The shooter is being held in a juvenile detention center and faces 13 charges, including attempted murder, felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm, with an initial hearing scheduled for Monday. Prosecutors say he may be tried as an adult in Champaign County Common Pleas Court.