Hillary Clinton Thanks Participants of Anti-Trump Women's March on Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The protests took place in major US cities, as well as in cities abroad, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration.

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 21 января 2017 г.

​"Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together," Clinton wrote on Twitter.

Trump's inauguration took place on Friday, followed by worldwide protests.

Saturday's Women's March on Washington was supported by a number of famous figures, including Michael Moore, documentary filmmaker, Angela Davis, political activist and academic scholar, actress Scarlett Johansson and others.

According to media reports, the protests also took place in Berlin, Paris, Vienna, Geneva, Melbourne, Tokyo, Prague, London and other cities.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!