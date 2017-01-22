Register
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as she is introduced at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, US November 2, 2016.

    Hillary Clinton Thanks Participants of Anti-Trump Women's March on Washington

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has endorsed the Women's March on Washington in opposition to newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump held on Saturday, thanked the participants.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The protests took place in major US cities, as well as in cities abroad, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration.

    ​"Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together," Clinton wrote on Twitter.

    Protesters head towards the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Madonna Surprises Crowds at Women's March, Calls for 'Revolution of Love'
    Trump's inauguration took place on Friday, followed by worldwide protests.

    Saturday's Women's March on Washington was supported by a number of famous figures, including Michael Moore, documentary filmmaker, Angela Davis, political activist and academic scholar, actress Scarlett Johansson and others.

    According to media reports, the protests also took place in Berlin, Paris, Vienna, Geneva, Melbourne, Tokyo, Prague, London and other cities.

      marcanhalt
      Ever the undercurrent to all that is good and moral, she stays close to her Clintonesque ways. Give her a platform and she will show you a temper tantrum that will put most two-year-olds to shame. But she is not just completely worthless either. You see she can always serve as an example of unquestionable corruptness and indecency.
