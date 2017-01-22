Hillary Clinton Thanks Participants of Anti-Trump Women's March on Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The protests took place in major US cities, as well as in cities abroad, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration.
Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 21 января 2017 г.
Saturday's Women's March on Washington was supported by a number of famous figures, including Michael Moore, documentary filmmaker, Angela Davis, political activist and academic scholar, actress Scarlett Johansson and others.
According to media reports, the protests also took place in Berlin, Paris, Vienna, Geneva, Melbourne, Tokyo, Prague, London and other cities.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ever the undercurrent to all that is good and moral, she stays close to her Clintonesque ways. Give her a platform and she will show you a temper tantrum that will put most two-year-olds to shame. But she is not just completely worthless either. You see she can always serve as an example of unquestionable corruptness and indecency.
marcanhalt