Keeping His Promises: Trump Hits the Floor Running on First Day in Charge

Following his inauguration on Friday Trump signed a host of documents including his first executive order, which stated that the new administration's official policy is "to seek the prompt repeal" of the Affordable Care Act brought in by Barack Obama in 2010.

Trump also signed a proclamation for a National Day of Patriotism, made formal nominations for his Cabinet, and signed a waiver allowing retired Marine general James Mattis to become defense secretary.

Mattis, who retired from the Marine Corps in 2013, had to be granted an exception from US law which requires former service members to have spent seven years out of active military duty.

Another of Trump's executive orders reverses a rule announced by the Obama administration in their final days in office. Obama had proposed a reduction in insurance premiums for homeowners who are part of the Federal Housing Authority’s insurance program.

.@POTUS signing 3 things: Mattis waiver bill into law, formal nominations 2 Senate & proclamation for nat'l day of patriotism #Inauguration — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) 20 января 2017 г.

​On Thursday the new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump will also act "very shortly" to fulfil his promises to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, and give notice he will renegotiate NAFTA.