Petition on Trump's Tax Returns Release Reaches 100,000 Goal

The petition was published on Friday on the official website for petitions addressed to the US president, becoming the first petition published after Trump's inauguration. It urges to publish Trump's full tax returns to determine whether his activities on the post of the head of state contain conflict of interest. The authors of the petition call to publish any relevant documents to reveal the foreign influence and financial interests that may be in conflict with Trump's post in accordance with the US Constitution.
During his presidential campaign, Trump refused to reveal information on taxes, causing lots of contradictions and triggering speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes. Trump said that his tax revenues were being checked by the US Internal Revenue Service, therefore it was too early to reveal the data.
The same agitators also want to force trump to remove his name from all buildings and properties and to lose control over ALL assets while he serves. No politician has ever been requested to do so much. One hack on NPR even said they Trump made his choice when he ran for POTUS, and now Trump is expected to surrender his business interests.
jas
In other words, the haters will always hate and will always make demands they know will be refused.
Trump has already responded, over and over. And the NYT broke the law when they released some of Trump's returns. Requesting an audit by the media of any tax return year to haters want to see if completely illegal and an invasion of privacy. Sick of these neoliberals.
