Petition on Trump's Tax Returns Release Reaches 100,000 Goal

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig Petition on White House Website Demands Release of Trump's Tax Returns

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A petition calling for an immediate release of US President Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance, on Saturday reached its goal, having collected more than the necessary 100,000 signatures for the White House to give an official response.

The petition was published on Friday on the official website for petitions addressed to the US president, becoming the first petition published after Trump's inauguration. It urges to publish Trump's full tax returns to determine whether his activities on the post of the head of state contain conflict of interest. The authors of the petition call to publish any relevant documents to reveal the foreign influence and financial interests that may be in conflict with Trump's post in accordance with the US Constitution.

The petition was signed so far by over 112,400 people, passing the required threshold to be considered by the White House. However, the US administration is not obliged to satisfy the petition or even to reply to it.

During his presidential campaign, Trump refused to reveal information on taxes, causing lots of contradictions and triggering speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes. Trump said that his tax revenues were being checked by the US Internal Revenue Service, therefore it was too early to reveal the data.