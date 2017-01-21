Register
20:24 GMT +321 January 2017
    Demonstrators arrive on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's march on January 21, 2017

    'Women's March' Against Trump in Washington (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
    US
    8694313

    A mass protest, the 'Women's March' expressing "disapproval of the new president and his values" is underway in Washington, DC.

    'Women's March' Against Trump in Washington

    women, mass protests, Trump's inauguration, Donald Trump, United States
      goldcamshaft
      AMERICAns REJECT DEMOCRACY
      Women march against American Democracy. Will they now march against Sexual Freedoms? Will they now march against Equality?
      Mikhas
      March against democracy but for imperialism and more neo-liberal capitalism!

      Bravo, in the eyes of the world, you finally proved just how spoiled and dumb you are.
      Angus Gallagher
      It's radicalised liberal left women against American democracy and tradition.
      That's not quite half the species, is it?
      marcanhalt
      If you are going to march against a thesis, be an antithesis that is, substantially, different. Most movement like this one, are only rehashing old hash tags. There is nothing so different about them including the emotional displays of "We shall overcome." "Overcome" what, is what I want to know. I have seen whole crowds of "black Lives That Matter" being boiled down to one or two of their most cogent speakers, only to find out that they don't know what they want, when faced with the most important question of all: "What do you want?" So don't be afraid of their faces, but be open to their intentions.
      marcanhaltin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, Heh, heh, heh. You are a funny man. Who are you talking to? I don't get your point of reference.
      Marques rouges
      Just don't mention who is behind these protests, like Sor... and his tribe !!!

      I have seen at least 5 posts censored just for mentioning these people on Sputnik News !!!

      Weird to see this so called "Russian" outlet protecting the people who are behind the neoconservatives and neoliberals, the same people who are calling Putin a Nazi - just like the moderator here is calling me...

      Or is that new cold war just a show for the masses ? Who knows.

      Anyone has an explanation ?
