08:16 GMT +321 January 2017
    US Police officers. (File)

    'Peaceful Protest' Continues Into Evening in Portland After Trump Inauguration

    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    US
    0 4710

    At least 2,000 protesters are continuing their march around the largest city of the US state of Oregon, Portland, demonstrating against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th US president on Friday.

    A woman holds an anti-Trump sign during inauguration protests in New York City.
    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    As Trump Takes Office Nationwide Protests Erupt
    PORTLAND (Sputnik), David Burghardt — Upwards to 8,000 protesters from several groups gathered on Portland's main square, Pioneer Courthouse Square, at around 5:00 p. m. local time (01:00 GMT, January 21) to show their dissatisfaction with Trump's assuming the office of president.

    Protesters refused to share their march plans with the Portland Police Department and said they would march through the streets as they please. The crowd shouted: "Whose street? Our street!"

    Police, dressed in riot gear, mostly stood at a distance from the protesters, but would not allow them to cross any of the numerous bridges across the Willamette River running through the middle of the city, which would shut down traffic in and out of the city.

    Protesters chanted "I don't see no riot here, Take off your riot gear!" when marching past police formations.

    After the November presidential election, which saw Trump beat Hillary Clinton, Portland saw violent protests that resulted in millions of dollars in damage to public and private property.

    Police unleash pepper spray on protestors during an altercation on 14th Street ahead of the presidential inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    US Police Use Pepper Spray Against Anti-Trump Protesters in Washington - Demonstrators
    Though police were not informed of the protesters' route, they informed the participants over bullhorns during the march to turn at certain streets in downtown so as "to keep the march peaceful" and not allow road closures.

    After the elections, Portland also received a new mayor, Ted Wheeler, who on Friday said there would not be a repeat of those protests back in November of last year that turned violent.

    There were several reports of projectiles, mainly ice balls and eggs, being hurled at police. Police reacted by dispersing pepper spray in the direction the projectiles were launched.

    "In response to questions: Police have only deployed pepper spray during this march (No tear gas)," the Portland Police said on its Twitter account during the protest.

    Protests in Portland are expected to continue through the night.

    Tags:
    inauguration, protest, Donald Trump, Portland, United States
