Lithuanian President Hopes for Bilateral Cooperation With US Under Trump

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at a ceremony held in the Capitol in Washington, DC.

"Lithuanian people highly appreciate the consistent support of freedom, independence and sovereignty of Lithuania by the United States. It is a basis for friendship and cooperation between our states," Grybauskaite said in a statement.

The Lithuanian president noted that the United States is the country's closest ally in their commitment to the democracy, human rights and determination to fight terrorism and other international problems. She added that Lithuania is ready "to develop joint projects ensuring prosperity of our peoples."

