Lithuanian President Hopes for Bilateral Cooperation With US Under Trump

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at a ceremony held in the Capitol in Washington, DC.
"Lithuanian people highly appreciate the consistent support of freedom, independence and sovereignty of Lithuania by the United States. It is a basis for friendship and cooperation between our states," Grybauskaite said in a statement.
