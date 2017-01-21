Greek DM Confident Ties Between Athens, Washington Will Develop Under Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking at the Presidential Inaugural Committee's event in Washington, Kammenos expressed confidence that "the new American government will continue its close cooperation with Greece within the NATO framework, but also in bilateral cooperation," according to the Ekathimerini newspaper.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais US, Greece Have ‘Unwavering’ Relationship Through NATO Alliance - Obama

Kammenos stressed that there are "some very important Greek-Americans" in Trump's administration, who maintain their ties with their homeland, according to the newspaper.

As part of the visit, the Greek Defense Minister held meetings with incoming Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and with Trump's adviser George Papadopoulos, both of whom have Greek roots.

On Friday, Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Trump’s inauguration ceremony took place in the Capitol in Washington, DC.

