Trump Orders Freeze on Regulatory Changes Until Cabinet Heads Confirmed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the vote on Trump's pick for CIA director Congressman Mike Pompeo was delayed until Monday due to resistance of the Democratic senators.

“[S]end no regulation to the Office of the Federal Register… until a department or agency head appointed or designated by the President after noon on January 20, 2017, reviews and approves the regulation,” Priebus said on Friday in the executive order addressed to US department and agency heads.

© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton Trump Calls on US Senate to Swiftly Confirm Remainder of His Cabinet Nominees

The Senate agreed to a six-hour debate on Monday before voting on the nomination of Congressmen Mike Pompeo as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Objections from three Democratic senators delayed the vote on Pompeo until Monday, when the Senate set aside six hours to debate the nomination before voting.

Trump on Friday was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

