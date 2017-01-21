Mass Anti-Trump March Puts Lower Manhattan in Gridlock

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The anti-Trump protests in New York on Friday have remained peaceful so far with elevated police presence and metal railings blocking off sidewalks and parts of the streets.

The crowd chanted "Hey Hey, Ho Ho! Donald Trump has got to go!" and "Stand Up! Fight Back!" was the earlier reprise.

Hundreds of protests, demonstrations and rallies have been taking place throughout the country on Friday, the day Donald J Trump was sworn in as the 45th US president.

