Trump Calls on US Senate to Swiftly Confirm Remainder of His Cabinet Nominees

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The statement comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of delaying the confirmation of the president's cabinet picks.

“I call on members of the Senate to fulfill their constitutional obligation and swiftly confirm the remainder of my highly qualified cabinet nominees, so that we can get to work on behalf of the American people without further delay,” Trump said in the release on Friday.

