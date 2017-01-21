Register
    Washington Bound: Women’s March Protesters Tweet Selfies en Route to DC (PHOTOS)

    Photos are surfacing online of airplanes filled almost entirely with women flying to the Women’s March that will be taking place Saturday in Washington DC and other US cities, protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.

    The trend was set off by someone asking their fellow sky passengers who else was heading to the Women’s March. To their amazement, a majority of the passengers rose their hands and cheered. Similar scenes are taking place in airplanes and airports nationwide, as documented on Twitter and other social media platforms.

    ​Photos of large groups of women, and a few men, clad in "pussy hats," pink knit caps with large cat ears, have also surfaced. The euphemistic hats have become synonymous with the movement, and refer to misogynistic remarks made by Trump several years ago.

    ​Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Judd, activists like Angela Davis and Michael Moore, and prominent feminists such as journalist Gloria Steinem and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards are scheduled to appear.

    ​The Women’s March organizers claim that the movement is apolitical and open to anyone to attend, but as their policies have a noted liberal slant, some groups, such as anti-abortion advocates, have claimed that they are being excluded. 

      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Who is a useful idiot that believe the msm

      *women raising their hands*
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Will this be a true "women's march" if there are men there, as well as children being pushed in strollers or riding bicycle? I ask because I noted that during the "die in" that there was also a 'dead; bicycle laying on its side. I wonder if those controlling the overhead satellites took that into account when they did a head count.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toJet fuel can't melt steel beams(Show commentHide comment)
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams, The raising of the hands is to prove that they do not have lethal weapons. Now if we could only find a way to gag them, this could really be called a peaceful demonstration, right?
