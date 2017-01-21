Senate Majority Leader Accuses Dems of Delaying Approval of Trump Cabinet Picks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McConnell made remarks during the confirmation hearings of retired General James Mattis secretary of defense and retired General John Kelly as secretary for homeland security on Friday.

"There is a lot the minority can do to drag this out and that is what they're apparently doing," he said.

Both Mattis and Kelly were confirmed later in the day by overwhelming margins.

"It is critical for the president to have a full national security team in place today… America's enemies will not pause just because the Democrats refuse to vote… We need to confirm a new [CIA] director today," McConnell added.

However, Mike Pompeo, Trump’s choice as CIA Director, is expected now to be confirmed by the Senate after further debate on Monday.

Trump said in a press release after Kelly’s confirmation that Senators must fulfill their constitutional obligation and swiftly confirm the remainder of his cabinet nominees.

