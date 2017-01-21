Washington, DC Authorities Arrest 217 Anti-Trump Protesters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A total of 217 people have been arrested.
“The criminal actors involved in the earlier incidents were arrested and charged with rioting,” Newsham stated on Friday.
Some protesters threw items such as bricks at police officers. Newsham added that six Metropolitan police officers sustained injuries during the protests.
Newsham said the violent anti-Trump demonstrations on Friday were unusual for the area and he believes the people who invoked the violence are not from the city.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If they (the 217) are fined $100 a head, that should pay for at least one of the cars destroyed or burned. And since this is a federal arrest, they will have it on their rap sheet. I wonder if the hundreds that were there with them,. will offer to help pay for any fines and costs. If not, they will find out that there is no honor among the thieves. A good lesson learned.
marcanhalt