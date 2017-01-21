US Filmmaker Michael Moore Urges 'Militant Satire' Against Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Moore was speaking to a crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators at McPherson Square in downtown Washington, DC.

"One thing about Trump is that he is thin-skinned and does not like criticism and has no sense of humor," Moore claimed on Friday. "I call on all comedians and pundits in the country to engage in militant satire and make Trump implode."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!