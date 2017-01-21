US Filmmaker Michael Moore Urges 'Militant Satire' Against Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Moore was speaking to a crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators at McPherson Square in downtown Washington, DC.
"One thing about Trump is that he is thin-skinned and does not like criticism and has no sense of humor," Moore claimed on Friday. "I call on all comedians and pundits in the country to engage in militant satire and make Trump implode."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Fake militantism coming from moore.. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Michael Moore is gifted in that he does not have to worry about political activities influencing his personal cash flow or career. He is already booked in as a Macy's Thanksgiving Day balloon for 2017's parade in New York City. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Michael Moore has become a blight on the American landscape. He is the 'brother' to Boris Johnson when it comes to their sense of ribaldry and timing of it. They will always be able to draw attention to themselves, but it is the same kind that a fool, like a dog, returns to its own vomit. It is the same kind of stink that some of the demonstrator/terrorists wanted to put in the air vents at the Ball. He is not unnerving anyone, but providing spit to those who need some kind of leadership as "anti's". Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete support, Good one! But you know what you have done, don't you? YOu have put him on notice that he is a 'wanted man'.
