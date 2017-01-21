Register
    US Filmmaker Michael Moore Urges 'Militant Satire' Against Trump

    © AP Photo/ Joel Ryan
    US popular filmmaker Michael Moore called on American comedians during a protest to use satire against President Donald Trump to make him crack.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Moore was speaking to a crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators at McPherson Square in downtown Washington, DC.

    "One thing about Trump is that he is thin-skinned and does not like criticism and has no sense of humor," Moore claimed on Friday. "I call on all comedians and pundits in the country to engage in militant satire and make Trump implode."

      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Fake militantism coming from moore..
    • Reply
      support
      Michael Moore is gifted in that he does not have to worry about political activities influencing his personal cash flow or career. He is already booked in as a Macy's Thanksgiving Day balloon for 2017's parade in New York City.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Michael Moore has become a blight on the American landscape. He is the 'brother' to Boris Johnson when it comes to their sense of ribaldry and timing of it. They will always be able to draw attention to themselves, but it is the same kind that a fool, like a dog, returns to its own vomit. It is the same kind of stink that some of the demonstrator/terrorists wanted to put in the air vents at the Ball. He is not unnerving anyone, but providing spit to those who need some kind of leadership as "anti's".
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tosupport(Show commentHide comment)
      support, Good one! But you know what you have done, don't you? YOu have put him on notice that he is a 'wanted man'.
