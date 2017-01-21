Register
21 January 2017
    Famous American TV personality Larry King at the Soho club in Moscow before he interviewed Russian presidential aide Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the Skolkovo fund and Board of Directors Chairman of Renova group Viktor Vekselberg, and editor-in-chief of Echo Moskvy radio station Alexei Venediktov (left to right) before the interview. Larry King ended his CNN interview program last December after 25 years

    DC Protesters Break Windows of Larry King’s Limo

    US
    On Friday 83-year-old veteran broadcast journalist Larry King reported that his rented limousine, and several other vehicles, were vandalized in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

    He wrote on Twitter, "Protesters in DC smashed the windows of my hired SUV & many other cars. I was working in-studio & am ok, but my driver is a bit rattled."

    King was in Washington participating in inauguration coverage with RT America.  King has two shows that air on RT America, Larry King Now and Politicking.

    More than 200 people have reportedly been arrested in connection with vandalism at protests that erupted during Friday’s inauguration activities.

      jas
      You helped make them who they are, King. Sorry your rental got trashed.
      marcanhalt
      Why was he rattled? Was he sleeping in the back of the limo when it happened?
      marcanhaltin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Who are the "they" that Larry made happen? Are you saying that you have information on "who" did it? You should turn that information over to the police. Don't forget to say that "Larry did it" too.
