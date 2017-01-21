DC Protesters Break Windows of Larry King’s Limo

He wrote on Twitter, "Protesters in DC smashed the windows of my hired SUV & many other cars. I was working in-studio & am ok, but my driver is a bit rattled."
— Larry King (@kingsthings) January 20, 2017
King was in Washington participating in inauguration coverage with RT America. King has two shows that air on RT America, Larry King Now and Politicking.
More than 200 people have reportedly been arrested in connection with vandalism at protests that erupted during Friday’s inauguration activities.
