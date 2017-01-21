US Stock Markets Bounce as Trump Becomes President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Futures for the S&P 500 stock index climbed 7.62 points on Friday, or 0.3 percent to 2,271.31. The Nasdaq futures index reached 5,555.33, rising 0.3 percent or 15.25 points. At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index climbed 0.5 percent or 94.85 points to 19,827.25.

In his inaugural address, Trump said US policy will be to buy American and hire American.

The White House has also released a trade plan saying that the United States would withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement and renegotiate the North American Free Trade (NAFTA) agreement.

