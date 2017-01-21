Senator McCain Looks Forward to Addressing ‘Many Challenges’ With Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain expressed readiness to work with the new US president to tackle numerous problems facing the country.
Congrats to @POTUS Trump & @VP Pence this #Inauguration Day — look fwd to the work ahead to address the many challenges facing our nation— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) 20 января 2017 г.
"Congrats to POTUS [President of the United States] Trump and VP [Vice President] Pence this Inauguration Day — look forward to the work ahead to address the many challenges facing our nation," McCain tweeted on Friday.
McCain and Trump have had major disagreements in the past, including the latest disagreement over Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.
Trump has repeatedly refuted allegations of Russia’s influence on the outcome of the US election and ties with the Russian government.
McCain, who serves as Chairman of US Senate Armed Services Committee, endorsed Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The best thing McCain could do, is just go away, and take that other warmonger Lindsay Graham with him. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete McCain's slippery silk ass is on fire with this President. He sided with the Democrats before, but with this aggressive administration and Republicans controlling both House, he has no place to run and hide. He will be called out by a Rand Paul and a Trey Gowdy, and others, every time he slips up. It will be good to be in those hearings. McCain can always find Soros to suck up to.
cage123au
marcanhalt