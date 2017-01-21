Senator McCain Looks Forward to Addressing ‘Many Challenges’ With Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain expressed readiness to work with the new US president to tackle numerous problems facing the country.

Congrats to @POTUS Trump & @VP Pence this #Inauguration Day — look fwd to the work ahead to address the many challenges facing our nation — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) 20 января 2017 г.

​"Congrats to POTUS [President of the United States] Trump and VP [Vice President] Pence this Inauguration Day — look forward to the work ahead to address the many challenges facing our nation," McCain tweeted on Friday.

McCain and Trump have had major disagreements in the past, including the latest disagreement over Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly refuted allegations of Russia’s influence on the outcome of the US election and ties with the Russian government.

McCain, who serves as Chairman of US Senate Armed Services Committee, endorsed Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis.

