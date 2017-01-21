US Senate Approves Retired General Kelly to Head Homeland Security

Prior to his retirement in 2016, Kelly was the most senior US military officer to lose a son or daughter in battle. His son, Lieutenant Michael Kelly, was killed after stepping on a land mine in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan.
While in the military, Kelly served as commander of US Central Command, which deals with immigration issues in the command’s area of responsibility covering more than 30 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean.
He has often cited the need to improve security along the US-Mexican border to cope with drug trafficking, illegal immigration, human smuggling gangs and a possible gateway for terrorists planning attacks in the United States.
Kelly’s experience with nonmilitary issues at Southern Command helped secure the nomination, with Trump determined to build a wall separating the United States and Mexico.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Maybe the Senate wants the Pentagon to run the government. *sarcasm* Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete jas, I think instead Congress wants to have former military personnel to blame for their pecadillos and shortfalls in decision making...then to pick up the pieces after Congress make a mess.
jas
supportin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
This is not a problem for MAJGEN Kelly. It is his idea of a good day. Such activities, afte running CENTCOM, are his metier.
Most importantly he is a workhorse at the top of his form who can do all tasks as directed instead of waddling about as does the usual idling and featherbedding bureaucrat.