Pro-Trump Supporters Believe Trump 'Honest' Man Who Can Boost US Economy

WASHINGTON Sputnik) — The supporters talked to Sputnik on Friday at McPherson Square park, located a few blocks away from the White House.

"People are going to think I'm insane but I think economically Trump will be good for the country," a Trump supporter named Carly stated. "The only thing I'm really worried about is the environment."

"I was more anti-Hillary Clinton," a woman named Meagan remarked.

"He is an honest man," Trump supporter Kyle told Sputnik, and Carly and Meagan agreed.

The three protesters lamented the animosity they have encountered just because they supported Trump.

"All the pettiness, de-friending on Facebook over the past three months has been too much, Carly added.

The three believe that the Russian government may have had something to do with Trump's victory given how close the margins of victory were in key electoral states.

