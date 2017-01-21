US Senate Confirms James Mattis as Secretary of Defense

As the Senate continued to vote on Friday evening, more than 70 lawmakers had voted in the affirmative without anyone rejecting the nomination.

A nominee needs 51 votes for confirmation.

The retired Marine general is a pick of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, who recently signed a bill granting Mattis a one-time exception from federal regulations that prohibits former US military personnel who have been out of service for more than seven years from serving as Defense Secretary.