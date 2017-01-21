Register
    Jason Chaffetz, Chairman of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

    Chaffetz Shakes Clinton’s Hand, Vows To Continue Email Investigation

    Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), who pledged a few months ago to, if necessary, spend years investigating the Hillary Clinton email scandal, posted a photo on social media of him shaking hands with the former Secretary of State at Donald Trump’s inauguration, even though he strongly criticizes her.

    Chaffetz, the chair of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, wrote on an Instagram post, “So pleased she (Clinton) is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues."

    So pleased she is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.

    A photo posted by Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

    CNN quoted Chaffetz in early January saying, "Just because there was a political election doesn't mean it goes away," calling the presence of classified emails on Clinton’s personal server, "the largest breach of security in the history of the State Department."

    Some have noted Chaffetz’s emphasis on the wrongdoing of Democrats, while ignoring questionable behavior by Republicans, specifically potential conflict of interest issues within President Donald Trump’s businesses and his Cabinet picks.

    Paul Seamus Ryan, of the nonpartisan Common Cause group, told Salon that Trump’s dubious ethics are a "big deal," saying, "We have a lack of information, a lack of transparency with Trump’s business investments as well as his debts, and both matter when it comes to conflicts of interest," and that, "This is squarely in the purview of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee…We expect Chairman Chaffetz to conduct such hearings, conduct such investigations, and we’ll be calling on him to do so in the coming months."

      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      If Trump isnt going to push for a trial against her (Clinton), then it wont be going no where!!! These despicable pieces of sh-it will always walk and keep walking because the septic political system is too far embedded with them!!! To bring any neocon to trial would be like bringing to trial the conspirators of the Kennedy assassination, it will never will happen!!!
    • Reply
      Trihalo42
      The president doesn't lead any criminal proceedings. That's done by the Attorney General, head of the Department of Justice. Previously, Lynch dumped responsibility onto the FBI head Comey, which should not have happened. It's already been said that the investigation is to be handled as a legal issue and not a political one, so it's best that Trump distances himself from it, at least symbolically. And as long as everyone behaves in a polite civilized manner, claims of bias can be ignored.
