Chaffetz Shakes Clinton’s Hand, Vows To Continue Email Investigation

Chaffetz, the chair of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, wrote on an Instagram post, “So pleased she (Clinton) is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues."

CNN quoted Chaffetz in early January saying, "Just because there was a political election doesn't mean it goes away," calling the presence of classified emails on Clinton’s personal server, "the largest breach of security in the history of the State Department."

Some have noted Chaffetz’s emphasis on the wrongdoing of Democrats, while ignoring questionable behavior by Republicans, specifically potential conflict of interest issues within President Donald Trump’s businesses and his Cabinet picks.

Paul Seamus Ryan, of the nonpartisan Common Cause group, told Salon that Trump’s dubious ethics are a "big deal," saying, "We have a lack of information, a lack of transparency with Trump’s business investments as well as his debts, and both matter when it comes to conflicts of interest," and that, "This is squarely in the purview of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee…We expect Chairman Chaffetz to conduct such hearings, conduct such investigations, and we’ll be calling on him to do so in the coming months."