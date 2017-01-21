Register
02:12 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath

    Trump to Undermine Obama’s Legacy in Next Six Months Ex-Security Advisor

    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    331404

    Nancy Soderberg, former National Security Advisor for President Clinton shares her expectations on first six months of presidency of Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

    2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) arrives with her husband former President Bill Clinton for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
    Trump Praises the Clintons for Attending Inauguration Ceremony
    "He admitted pretty clearly that he wants to roll back some of the immigration President [Barack Obama] put in," said Nancy Soderberg, who served as National Security Advisor for President Bill Clinton, during an interview with Radio Sputnik's Carolyn Scott.

    US President Donald Trump's unpredictability is arguably his most recognizable feature. Because of it, it is hard to know what he will do in the short-term. Some say this unpredictability is a good asset for foreign policy, as enemies of the US will have a hard time predict the Trump administration's next move.

    Soderberg argued, however, that unpredictability could be an asset, if, "in the end, a person does something smart." She pointed out that Trump's team still lacks coherent policies on a number of topics.

    "They don't have a replacement for Obamacare, the policy towards Russia, their trade deals are open to question, and [Donald Trump's] cabinet contradicted most of his statements."

    According to Soderberg, the Trump administration will have to sort these issues "in very tough negotiations internally," before engaging in negotiations with those outside of their circle.

    The next four to six months, sho opined, will be marked by "truly chaotic efforts" as the President must not only outline his policies, but also find a way to push them through Congress.

    "No one knows which way he is going to go. So far all indications are he's gonna try to undo the legacy of Barack Obama on healthcare, immigration, some criminal justice issues and trade. And trying to do this is very difficult," she said, pointing out that Trump's team will have some "real fighting… trying to figure out what works and what doesn't."

    Soderberg predicted that the main fight will be between Trump's National Security Advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, whom she described as "quite an ideologue," and Secretaries of State and Defense (Rex Tillerson and James Mattis, respectively), who are "quite reasonable and understand the world."

    "It's going to be a very, very interesting six months," she said.

    Related:

    As Trump Takes Office Nationwide Protests Erupt
    Crowd Late to Arrive at Trump’s Inaugural Parade
    Anti-Trump Protester Injured by Washington, DC Police Pepper Spray
    Tags:
    administration, policy, Nancy Soderberg, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      So far, I have yet to hear any "AHAs!" coming from any direction when it comes to Trump's predictability or "unpredictability". Where's the poop, Sputnik? You are the only one to accuse Trump of "unpredictability". I can see the attempts to remain unbiased, but explain the "unpredictability", unless you say you are quoting from this "expert" or that one over there, some unnamed. As for the writer, she is just trying to cover, carte blanche, all of the Democrats lying asses, including her own.
    • Reply
      Mychal
      And that is bad how?
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgersin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, obviously on the 'unpredictability' aspect to Trump, the writer of this article and Soderberg have not been paying attention to what Trump has been uttering for some time now. The Left will do anything to stick the knife in eh?

      Good comment marcanhalt!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok